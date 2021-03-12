Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Might Be On The Rocks Following Reports Of A Split

Musician Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez might have split up after dating for roughly three years.

Multiple reports claimed that the couple had called off their engagement. Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March of 2019. Multiple sources told Page Six that the couple was on the rocks after reports surfaced claiming the wedding between the stars was back on track.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, call off two-year engagement https://t.co/vkMcCAILJj pic.twitter.com/ccnhYN5I96 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 12, 2021

“He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic,” a source told Page Six.

“This has been a long time coming,” another source told People magazine.

The alleged break up comes after reports surfaced in January that Rodriguez had cheated on Lopez with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. The reality star claimed that Rodriguez had never physically cheated on Rodriguez, but admitted the pair had been facetiming each other, according to Page Six.

Lopez and Rodriguez had postponed their wedding twice before the alleged split. Plus the singer even admitted she might not get married to Rodriguez. The “On The Floor” singer previously opened up about the postponement in an interview with Elle.

“We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that,” Lopez told Elle. “We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.”