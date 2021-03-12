Editorial

Spring Style: FLOTUS Wears Lime-Green Coat And Dress Combo Leaving White House

US-POLITICS-BIDEN

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Jill Biden definitely looked ready for spring when she stepped out of the White House on Friday in a pretty coat and dress combo.

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked terrific in the lime-green jacket and matching colored dress that went down to her knees as she joined President Joe Biden for a trip to Wilmington, Delaware. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the fun look with loose hair, a matching green belt and taupe high heels. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

FLOTUS wowed when she showed up in a pretty white dress and pink coat during a visit to a Connecticut school. The first lady shared a few pictures from the day’s visit and captioned her post on Instagram, “We all want to get our kids back to school.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (@flotus)