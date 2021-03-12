Kamala Harris To Deliver Remarks During 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards

Kamala Harris is expected to deliver remarks during the 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards show on Saturday.

The vice president “is a pioneer and role model for us all, but especially for today’s kids, who can find inspiration in the story of her path forward and the barriers she has broken from childhood to today,” Marva Smalls, ViacomCBS global head of inclusion and executive vice president, public affairs, kids [and] family entertainment, shared in a statement to Deadline magazine in a piece published Friday.(RELATED: Kamala Harris’ Step-Daughter Posts Several Pictures From First Magazine Fashion Shoot)

Kamala Harris to Speak at Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards https://t.co/g4NdIBX563 — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2021

“Nickelodeon is proud to bestow this year’s Generation Change Award to kids everywhere, and we’re honored to have the Vice President further trumpet the courage and vitality they have in the wake of so many challenges,” the statement added. (RELATED: Kamala Harris’ Step-Daughter Debuts On Runway After Top Modeling Agency Spotted Her At Biden’s Inauguration)

Harris will be introduced during the annual show by Jennifer Garner as part of the show’s Generation Change presentation, an initiative of ViacomCBS’s which “connects leaders and others with children to create change through civic engagement,” the piece noted.

get ready for the slime of your life this Saturday night! #KCA pic.twitter.com/GNr2c1zCuu — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 12, 2021

In the past, Generation Change has recognized people like LeBron James and Megan Rapinoe. Having political leaders part of the show is not unusual. Former first lady Michelle Obama presented an award to Taylor Swift in 2012 during the ceremony for the “The Big Help Award,” an award she received in 2010, PRNewswire reported.

This year’s Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards is being hosted by Kenan Thompson and will kick off Saturday March 13 7:30 PM ET/PT.