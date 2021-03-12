Kate Middleton Shines In Pretty Pink Jacket And Pants During London School Visit

Kate Middleton turned heads Friday when she stepped out in a pretty pink coat and pants combo in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked as striking as ever in the long-sleeve bright pink number and black flair pants as she joined Prince William during a visit to School 21 after the country re-opened schools following COVID-19 lockdowns. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the fun spring look with a matching pink scalloped top, her hair pulled back into a ponytail, black belt and shoes. (RELATED: Prince William Breaks Silence On Accusations Of Racism Against The Royal Family)

Judging by the pictures, it appeared a good time was had by all.

“As schools reopen across the UK, we want to say a big thank you to all the teachers and pupils for the amazing work you’ve done as you reunite with one another in your classrooms,” read a tweet from Kensington Palace.

