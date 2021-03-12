The March Madness Setup In Indianapolis Looks Wild

March Madness fans have a look at the setup in Indianapolis, and it’s interesting.

Jason Yellin tweeted a photo of the courts at Lucas Oil Stadium, and it looks like it's straight out of a high school AAU tournament.

There are two courts where the football field should be and they’re separated by a big black curtain.

View from above at @LucasOilStadium where two courts will be used during @marchmadness starting next week. ???? pic.twitter.com/2ge3k3W4He — Jason Yellin (@JasonYellin) March 10, 2021

I’m super pumped for March Madness in general, but I’m really excited to see how it plays out this season.

The entire tournament is being played in the state of Indiana because of coronavirus, and we’ve never seen something like this before.

It’s going to feel like a summer tournament like when we were in middle school.

???? #MarchMadness Scheduling Update! ???? March 18 – First Four

???? March 19/20 – First Round

???? March 21/22 – Second Round

???? March 27/28 – Sweet 16

???? March 29/30 – Elite 8

???? April 3 – Final Four

???? April 5 – National Championship ???? https://t.co/faeZsTVieb pic.twitter.com/0grpnEwAn4 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 19, 2021

Playing two games right next to each other is literally straight out of an AAU tournament. It’s not a format I’d like to keep around but for one wild tournament, I’m here for it.

Selection Sunday is in two days and then we’ll get the first full slate of games Friday. If you don’t think I’m not amped up to 100, then you just don’t know me.

I can’t wait to get after it!

