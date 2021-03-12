Mark Meadows: ‘Only Thing Consistent About Dr. Fauci Is His Inconsistency’

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Dr. Anthony Fauci was inconsistent in a Thursday interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

Meadows criticized Fauci for his inconsistency relating to the information he has released about the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News reported.”The only thing consistent about Dr. Fauci is his inconsistency,” Meadows said.

“Dr. Fauci is the same one that said that every recommendation he made to President Trump that President Trump followed,” Meadows added. (RELATED: Fauci Criticizes Trump’s Coronavirus Response But Disputes CNN Report On His ‘Nonexistent’ Vaccine Plan)

Meadows claimed former President Donald Trump was able to “deliver on his promise” that the vaccine would be available in nine months. Dr. Fauci, according to Meadows, said that it could never happen.

“His plagiarism habits continue even though he’s at the White House. He tries to take credit for something that President Trump actually, not only initiated, but got done,” Meadows said regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

“It’s time that we get back and understand that we can take safety precautions, but also, that we have to live our lives,” Meadows said regarding the pandemic.

Fauci has previously criticized the Trump’s rhetoric during the pandemic. He said believes it could be the reason why some people view the virus as less serious.

“I still have flashing in my mind those scenes of when we were trying to tell people to really be careful and avoid congregate settings, and you see on television at night people crowded at bars, inside, no masks. I mean that was just asking for trouble. And, in fact, that’s what we got, a lot of trouble” he said at the time.