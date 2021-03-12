Trump’s Border Commissioner Slams Biden’s Immigration Policies

The Trump administration’s acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, how he thinks it’s impacting the United States’ relationship with Mexico and more.

“[The Biden administration has] delivered hope to these migrants,” Morgan said. “Everybody needs to understand what the definition of ‘hope’ is. The ‘hope’ that they’re providing is, once again, if you make it to our border illegally, we’re going to let you in, and then we’re going to protect you from lawful deportation.”

Morgan, who previously warned of a looming border crisis, also discussed how Biden’s policies are impacting the U.S.-Mexico relationship. (RELATED: Border Democrats Are Starting To Speak Up About Biden’s Immigration Policies)

“If I’m the government of Mexico,” he said, “I’m saying ‘what are you doing now, America? This is a self-inflicted wound. A self-inflicted crisis that you have created.'”

