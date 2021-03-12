US

Media Outlets And Political Pundits Fawn Over Biden’s First Primetime Address: ‘There Is Life After Grief’

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Christopher Tremoglie Contributor
Many media outlets and political pundits took to Twitter to lavishly praise President Joe Biden’s first primetime address Thursday.

“It is hard to imagine any other contemporary politician making the speech JOE BIDEN did Thursday night — both channeling our collective sorrow and reminding us that there is life after grief,” Politico Playbook tweeted.

“Biden offered a hopeful path out of the pandemic,” The New York Times stated in a breaking news tweet.

Meanwhile, MSNBC personality Chris Hayes tweeted about a moment taking place during Biden’s address, writing, “A number of people sitting on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, listening to the president’s speech on their phones.”

Others chimed in on Biden’s speech:

David Axelrod, once a senior adviser to former President Obama, did not seem too impressed. While he lauded Biden’s leadership since he took office, Axelrod said on CNN he would “give it a B” and that it was “a bit grim.”