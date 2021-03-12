Media Outlets And Political Pundits Fawn Over Biden’s First Primetime Address: ‘There Is Life After Grief’

Many media outlets and political pundits took to Twitter to lavishly praise President Joe Biden’s first primetime address Thursday.

“It is hard to imagine any other contemporary politician making the speech JOE BIDEN did Thursday night — both channeling our collective sorrow and reminding us that there is life after grief,” Politico Playbook tweeted.

“Biden offered a hopeful path out of the pandemic,” The New York Times stated in a breaking news tweet.

Meanwhile, MSNBC personality Chris Hayes tweeted about a moment taking place during Biden’s address, writing, “A number of people sitting on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, listening to the president’s speech on their phones.”

Others chimed in on Biden’s speech:

Joe Biden just gave the speech that Donald Trump refused to give. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 12, 2021

Again, something underratedly remarkable about Biden’s ability to just constantly say normal, wise, empathetic stuff that leaves the loudest right-wing voice with very little useful material. https://t.co/0LkRQrnGZu — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) March 12, 2021

UNPRESIDENTIAL: Joe Biden delivers major speech on coronavirus without once pointing to a pillow salesman and saying “get up here, say a few words” — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 12, 2021

I teach communication at the university level. Everyone comes to tonight’s speech from their own perspective—I come at it not just as a professor but a lawyer, editor, author who’s written about COVID-19, and journalist—and from where I sit, Biden’s speech was *very* impressive. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 12, 2021

That was a really great speech. President Biden‘s first 50 days have already changed the course of this pandemic. We’re blessed to have his leadership. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) March 12, 2021

A nearly perfect speech. All the vital questions people are asking were answered, to the extent they can be. Americans were given hope but also told what they can do to help. A high standard has been set for the Biden Presidency. #PresidentBiden #AmericanRescuePlan — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) March 12, 2021

President Biden in this speech was being the empathizer in chief and the commander in chief. He told Americans he understands their loss & pain. He laid out dates to circle on your calendar — May 1, May 31, July 4. And he said hate crimes against Asian Americans must stop. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 12, 2021

David Axelrod, once a senior adviser to former President Obama, did not seem too impressed. While he lauded Biden’s leadership since he took office, Axelrod said on CNN he would “give it a B” and that it was “a bit grim.”