Piers Morgan Demands Apology After He Says Sharon Osbourne Was ‘Bullied’

Piers Morgan demanded an apology Friday from “The Talk” after Sharon Osbourne publicly apologized for defending the broadcaster.-

Morgan shared Osbourne’s statement on Twitter and claimed the television personality had been “bullied” into her apology.

“Sharon’s been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don’t believe Meghan Markle’s bullsh*t,” Morgan tweeted. “This is where we’ve reached. I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME.” (RELATED: Piers Morgan Shares Thanks To Tucker Carlson For Backing Him Amid Fallout Over Meghan Markle Comments)

Obsourne had previously come to Morgan’s defense Wednesday claiming he was just paid to share his opinions. However, she had backtracked her defense Friday.

“I am truly sorry,” Osbourne wrote in her statement.

“Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying,” Osbourne added. “I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I didn’t unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction.

Morgan claimed he “doesn’t believe a word” Markle said during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday.

The broadcaster left “Good Morning Britain” Tuesday after being told he had to issue an apology to Markle, according to the Daily Mail.

The royal couple dropped bombshells during the sit-down interview Sunday, accusing the palace of racism. Prince Harry also claimed his father and brother are “trapped” within the royal family. Markle also opened up about her mental health struggles. She even revealed she was once suicidal.