REPORT: The Lions Are Scouting Quarterback Trey Lance

The Detroit Lions reportedly have some interest in quarterback Trey Lance.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Lions will be in attendance at the former North Dakota State star’s pro day Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The dual-threat passer is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the draft in April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trey Lance (@trey.lance)

Would I be okay with Trey Lance as the next quarterback of the Lions? If he’s the best option on the table, then go for it.

Obviously, I’d much rather have Justin Fields or Zach Wilson. I think Fields and Wilson are both better prospects and much safer picks than Lance.

Unfortunately, both men could be gone before the Lions pick at seven. That means the team has to have a backup plan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trey Lance (@trey.lance)

Lance has an outstanding arm, is a freak of nature athlete and a proven winner from his college days with the Bison.

So, there’s no question he can play quarterback in the NFL, and he has the tools to do it at a high level. The Lions think the same because the team is doing its due diligence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trey Lance (@trey.lance)

If he’s the best option available at seven when the Lions are on the clock, then I say we go get him. We need a quarterback and we have to pick the best option on the table. It’s that simple.