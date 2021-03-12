REPORT: Tom Brady Agrees To A One-Year Extension With The Buccaneers

Tom Brady has reportedly agreed to an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Ian Rapoport, Brady has agreed to tack on an extra year to his current deal. He’s now locked up with the Bucs through the 2022 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the seven-time Super Bowl champion plays out the remaining two years on his deal, he’ll be 45 years old when it expires. Financial details aren’t known at this time.

The #Bucs have agreed to terms on a 1-year extension for QB Tom Brady, sources say, one that gives the Super Bowl champs some cap room and locks Brady in 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2021

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. There’s been talk about Brady getting an extension ever since he won the Super Bowl back in February.

It’s crystal clear that he has no intention of hanging up his cleats in the near future.

He now has at least two more seasons with the Buccaneers, and that should make fans of the franchise very happy.

Judging from how great he looked down the stretch this past season, I think there’s a lot of winning in the future for the franchise.

It’s also crazy that he’ll be 45 when the 2022 season starts. Most guys are lucky if they play more than a few years. Brady will have done it into his mid-40s. It’s absurdly impressive.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what Brady does in the next two years. He’s not done yet!