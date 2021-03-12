Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Triggered By Lyrics, Judge Denies Her Restraining Order

A judge denied a restraining order against Dr. Dre requested by his estranged wife Nicole Young.

Young requested the restraining order over song lyrics in a new song dropped last month by Dr. Dre, according to an article published Thursday by TMZ.

The lyrics go as follows:

“Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury // I see you trying to f*ck me while I’m in surgery // In ICU death bed on some money sh*t // Greedy b*tch take a pic // Girl you know how money get.”

Young admitted the song lyrics were “nothing new,” but claimed Dr. Dre had “upped the ante and is now outright threatening [her] to keep [her] mouth shut or else.” (RELATED: REPORT: Dr. Dre To Pay His Estranged Wife Spousal Support Amid Recovery From Brain Aneurysm)

The judge claimed there was “insufficient evidence” to issues a restraining order, TMZ reported.

Dr. Dre’s wife filed for divorce back in June of 2020. The couple had been married for 24 years, as previously reported. Young cited irreconcilable differences for her reasoning behind the divorce.

Dr. Dre and Young tied the knot back in 1996. They share two kids together, Truice, 23, and Truly, 19. Young requested spousal support from Dr. Dre after she claimed he forced her into signing a prenuptial agreement, as previously reported.