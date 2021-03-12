Seth Rogen’s Weed Company’s Website Shut Down Due To ‘Tremendous Amount’ Of Traffic

Actor Seth Rogen’s weed company’s website went down due to high traffic.

Rogen addressed the issues with the website Thursday on Twitter.

Also, if any items are sold out… there might be another way to get them through the site.. (there is) — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 11, 2021

“Hi!! We are experiencing a tremendous amount of traffic right now. Thank you!” Rogen tweeted. “We have a nice little waiting room set up on the website to manage this. If you are having trouble accessing the waiting room, please try refreshing your browser or clearing your cache. Thank you yay!!” (RELATED: Seth Rogen Launches His Weed Company ‘Houseplant’ In The United States)

“Also, if any items are sold out … there might be another way to get them through the site.. (there is),” Rogen added.

Seth Rogen launched his Toronto-based marijuana company Houseplant in the United States at the beginning of March. Rogen has been working to expand the company to the U.S. for years, as previously reported.

“Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company,” Rogen tweeted at the time. “And today I can say that my company Houseplant’s weed will be available in California next week!”

Houseplant joined Canopy Growth Corporation in 2019. The company was founded by Rogen and his writing partner Evan Goldberg.