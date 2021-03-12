Taylor Swift Teases Her ‘Really Awesome’ Grammy Performance

Taylor Swift gave fans one big hint about her upcoming performance for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

“The one thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that isn’t highly confidential is that my Grammy performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff,” the 31-year-old pop singer shared in a video posted by CBS, Uproxx reported Friday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

“Which is really exciting, because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown,” she added.

CALLING ALL SWIFTIES @taylorswift13 is sharing all some special details about here upcoming #GRAMMYs performance, this Sunday on CBS. What song do you want Taylor to perform? pic.twitter.com/I5YeqJMbMv — CBS (@CBS) March 12, 2021

“And, you know, we’ve only gotten to be together in the same room once,” Swift continued. “And so, this is really awesome to get to be together with them again. We’re quarantining in the same house for the whole week, we’re tested every day, so it’s just really exciting, honestly, to play music with your collaborators.” (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

Taylor ended the video, saying the chance to play with her collaborators is “something” she will “never, ever take for granted again.”

Swift’s appearance will be her first one on the Grammy broadcast in five years and her seventh overall performance on the annual awards show. She recently made history by becoming the second artist ever to debut at number one on Billboard Hot Country Song’s Chart with two versions of the same song.

The Grammys will air Sunday, March 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m PT on CBS.