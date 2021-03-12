Tucker Carlson Mocks Pentagon: ‘If The Woke Generals Treat Us Like They’ve Treated The Taliban, We’ll Be Fine’

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson hit back at the “woke generals” Friday after receiving criticism for his comments on President Joe Biden’s changes to the U.S. military.

During his broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson took a few moments to talk about his experience being the target of, what he jokingly called, “Operation Silence-The-Talk-Show-Hosts.” (RELATED: ‘F*ck Tucker Carlson’: Sen. Tammy Duckworth Says ‘Happy Belated International Women’s Day’ To Almost Everyone)

“Well, it was quite an experience yesterday being the very first target in the Pentagon’s new Operation Silence-The-Talk-Show-Hosts. Friends called us in concern. ‘Are you guys all right?’ And for a minute, we’ll concede we were almost rattled,” Carlson began.

“Then we realized, if the woke generals treat us like they’ve treated the Taliban, we’ll be fine. Twenty years later, the Taliban are still here,” he continued. “Maybe if we would have promised the Pentagon that we’ll get rid of traditional gender roles on this show, change the pronouns, defeat the patriarchy and all that, then they’d send us billions in unmarked hundred dollar bills as a reward.”

“They’ve certainly done that before, and that might really kick-start our struggling opium poppy business. Something to think about. Anyway, we’re fine, so thank you for the concern,” he concluded.

The Pentagon responded Thursday to Carlson’s critique from March 9 that the Biden administration focuses more on being woke than being prepared for war. In the response, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said “the diversity of our military is one of our greatest strengths” before a headline went out reading “Press Secretary Smites Fox Host That Dissed Diversity in U.S. Military.”

Carlson doubled down on his statements in his Thursday broadcast, saying the sole purpose of the military was “to fight and win wars.”