Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor Announces She’s Expecting First Child

Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor got everyone’s attention Friday when she announced she’s expecting her first child with entrepreneur husband Johnny Barbara.

“Mom [and] Dad,” the 27-year-old supermodel captioned her post on Instagram, along with a black-and-white picture of her sporting a baby bump and holding up sonogram pictures.

“I’m pregnant!!” she added. “Johnny and I are so excited to finally share the news with you guys! I have dreamt of being a mama my whole life.” (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Confirms She’s Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend Zayn Malik)

“We are so grateful for this little angel in my belly, and are so excited for this new chapter in our lives,” Windsor continued. “Sending extra love and light to the mamas out there who are trying to conceive. I am hopeful your miracles are around the corner!” (RELATED: Gigi Hadid And Zayne Malik Welcome Newborn Daughter)

Fellow supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Romee Strijd and many more were quick to congratulate the couple on their happy news.

It comes after the lingerie model and Barbara tied the knot in 2019 after she announced their engagement in June 2018, the Daily Mail reported.

