‘A Waste Of Money … That Will Cost Every Family Of Four $22,000’: Kevin McCarthy Slams COVID-19 Spending Bill

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill, signed into law on Thursday, is a cash giveaway to liberal causes and will cost every American family of four $22,000.

WATCH:

“This is a waste of money, less than 9% is going to COVID,” McCarthy said, calling the legislation “a payoff to [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s political friends.” (RELATED: ‘Like Looting After A Natural Disaster’: Sen. Kennedy Says $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Bill Is Exploiting A Pandemic)

The Republican California congressman said the bill will cost “every family of four $22,000.” McCarthy also stated the “hard-working taxpayers’ money” will also be used for bonuses of up to $25,000 for government employees. He told “Fox & Friends” that “two-thirds of the money for the schools” will not be spent until 2023. “There’s a trillion dollars still sitting there from the five bills we’ve already passed.”

“If you’re not part of the swamp, you get nothing,” he said, adding that money has also been allocated “to pay for illegal immigrants’ healthcare.” McCarthy insisted that “every American should know” how the money in this bill is being spent.

Biden’s stimulus package offers $1,400 direct payments to those Americans earning $75,000 or less or $2,800 to married couples with a combined salary of $150,000 or less. There are also $1,400 payments for each child living with a parent. It originally included a federally mandated $15 minimum wage but that feature was removed. (RELATED: ‘Chock Full Of Spending Porn’: Sen. Kennedy Blasts ‘Left Of Lenin, Neo-Socialist’ COVID-19 Stimulus Bill)

Critics of the legislation say it contains tens of billions of dollars in pork-barrel spending.

Some economists have raised concerns that the spending bill could prompt an outbreak of hyperinflation.