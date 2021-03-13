Chris Harrison Won’t Host ‘The Bachelorette’ Next Season

ABC announced Friday that Chris Harrison would not be hosting the next season of “The Bachelorette.”

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette,'” the statement said. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.”

“As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion with ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicated to improving BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks,” the statement said. (RELATED: Chris Harrison Reveals He Plans To Return To ‘The Bachelor’ After Being Accused Of Defending Racism)

Harrison previously claimed he would return to the franchise as host during an interview with “Good Morning America.”

“I plan to be back,” Harrison said at the time. “I want to be back. This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done.”

Harrison first came under fire after defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after she was accused of racist behavior in the past. He addressed the backlash against Kirkconnell during an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the franchise’s first black “Bachelorette.”

Harrison had requested that people give Kirkconnell “a little grace, a little understanding” when it comes to allegedly racist behavior from her past.

Kirkconnell has since publicly apologized.