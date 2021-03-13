HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Loses To Iowa 62-57, Badgers Now Wait For Selection Sunday

The Wisconsin Badgers are out of the Big 10 Tournament after losing to Iowa 62-57 late Friday night.

Despite the Badgers putting up a hell of a fight down the stretch with the Hawkeyes and leading at times, we just didn’t have the juice to finish it out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, we’ve been bounced from the B1G Tournament before the weekend even arrived.

The Friday night loss is just another reminder of how frustrating this team can be at times. During stretches, we looked so damn good and had Iowa on the ropes.

At other times, Luka Garza looked like a man among children, and that was the difference as the game winded down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Wisconsin now sits and waits for Selection Sunday. I have no idea what to expect. I know we’re in the tournament, but I couldn’t tell you what our seed will be.

If I had to guess, we’ll be in the six/seven range. At this point, I think a five seed is off the table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

We’ll find out tomorrow. Hopefully, we can at least make the Sweet 16. We have the talent, but I’m not sure we can put together a complete game against an elite team.