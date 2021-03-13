Improve Your Dental Health With This Double Set Of Sonic Toothbrushes

You only get one set of teeth, so you might as well take care of them the best way you can. This jetWAVE Sonic Toothbrush double set will get you on the road to better dental health.

WIth 48,000 sonic motions per minute, this toothbrush eliminates twice as much bacteria and plaque as a manual toothbrush. And with five different cleaning modes, you can adapt it to work the way you need it. And you’ll get two bases and eight interchangeable brush heads.

This toothbrush has so many features that you will love, starting with an auto timer and 30-second pulses to help you give equal attention to all areas of your mouth. It uses sonic technology for optimal use and improved brushing techniques. This is a smart machine that will do the work for you as long as you put in the time.

It is powered by a long-lasting rechargeable battery that can work for up to six weeks on a single charge. And this model comes with a dual base, allowing you to keep both toothbrushes charged at all times.

The waterproof design also allows you to use it in the shower, for those people who prefer to brush while cleaning themselves.

Users have found this to be an excellent toothbrush, giving it a superb 4.4 rating out of 5 stars on Amazon.

It also comes with two travel cases, a USB power adapter, and a USB cable to power the brush. This sonic toothbrush double set normally runs $269, but for a limited time, you can get both toothbrushes and all of the accessories for just $57.99, a savings of 78 percent. Not to mention the savings you’ll experience on future visits to the dentist.

