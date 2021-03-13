Nebraska Will Play Oklahoma After Reports Of The Cornhuskers Trying To Get Out Of The Game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners will play this upcoming football season.

The two teams are slated to play in a non-conference game to reignite their rivalry from the Big 12 days, but the situation seemed on the brink when Brett McMurphy reported that the Cornhuskers wanted to find a way out of the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nebraska is trying to get out of playing Oklahoma on Sept. 18, sources told @Stadium. The Cornhuskers have contacted other schools to play in Lincoln on that date, sources said. The game was scheduled to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 “Game of the Century” b/w No. 1 NU & No. 2 OU — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 12, 2021

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos released a statement confirming the game is still on, but did admit the program had looked at adding an eighth home game “due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Statement from Athletic Director, Bill Moos. pic.twitter.com/qeATVY0GBC — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) March 12, 2021

This honestly isn’t even funny anymore. I know I dog Nebraska a lot because it’s so easy and it’s so fun, but this is no longer a joking situation.

Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers want to pretend like they’re sitting among the adults with Wisconsin, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and other powerhouse programs.

Yet, they apparently considered getting out of a premier non-conference game. You want to know why Nebraska wanted out of this game? It’s because the Cornhuskers are going to get boat raced by the Sooners and they know it.

In response to inquiries I’ve received this morning…… pic.twitter.com/t7rVYL0NpJ — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) March 12, 2021

Nebraska used to be one of the proudest programs in America. Now, they apparently try to get out of non-conference games against powerhouse programs. It’s truly tragic for the fans.

You think Nick Saban would ever try to tuck tale and run? Hell no. That’s the difference between being a poser and being a champion.

Do better, Nebraska. Do much better.