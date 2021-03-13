Editorial

Nebraska Will Play Oklahoma After Reports Of The Cornhuskers Trying To Get Out Of The Game

Oct 24, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost has words with Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks (7)runs during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners will play this upcoming football season.

The two teams are slated to play in a non-conference game to reignite their rivalry from the Big 12 days, but the situation seemed on the brink when Brett McMurphy reported that the Cornhuskers wanted to find a way out of the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos released a statement confirming the game is still on, but did admit the program had looked at adding an eighth home game “due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This honestly isn’t even funny anymore. I know I dog Nebraska a lot because it’s so easy and it’s so fun, but this is no longer a joking situation.

Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers want to pretend like they’re sitting among the adults with Wisconsin, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and other powerhouse programs.

 

Yet, they apparently considered getting out of a premier non-conference game. You want to know why Nebraska wanted out of this game? It’s because the Cornhuskers are going to get boat raced by the Sooners and they know it.

Nebraska used to be one of the proudest programs in America. Now, they apparently try to get out of non-conference games against powerhouse programs. It’s truly tragic for the fans.

You think Nick Saban would ever try to tuck tale and run? Hell no. That’s the difference between being a poser and being a champion.

Do better, Nebraska. Do much better.