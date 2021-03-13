REPORT: Rush Propst Denies Any Knowledge Of Recruiting Violations At Georgia Or Alabama

Rush Propst has reportedly changed his tune about recruiting violations at Georgia.

Propst, who became famous in the world of football after "Two-a-Days," set the internet on fire when he claimed in leaked audio that wealthy Georgia boosters were arranging payments for players on the Bulldogs.

Specifically, he claimed Nick Chubb took money to return to school. Chubb has denied the allegation.

High school football coach Rush Propst appears to be on an audio recording accusing Georgia coach Kirby Smart of paying players six figures to play for the Bulldogs. In the recording, he names a specific player and specific payment amounts. pic.twitter.com/w5BBIPTeuM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 7, 2021

However, he’s singing a different song these days! According to ESPN, Propst gave affidavits to officials at Georgia and Alabama denying any knowledge of recruiting violations.

That’s a hell of a different story from the one he told in the leaked audio.

Here is Propst talking about Alabama cheating toopic.twitter.com/VbRJtQpNWu — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) March 7, 2021

Well, his story sure changed quickly! As I said when the audio leaked, claiming players are being played is a great way to get blacklisted in the world of college football, especially when we start talking about powerhouse programs.

You go to war with Alabama and Georgia and you’re asking for major problems.

We’ll see if anything comes for the investigations, but Rush Propst is probably going to be persona non grata in Athens and Tuscaloosa for a very long time.