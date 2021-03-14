The Big 10 Has 9 Teams Making March Madness In ESPN’s Latest Bracketology Projections Heading Into The Selection Show

The Big 10 is expected to send the majority of the conference to the NCAA Tournament.

Later today, the 68-team field will be announced, and the B1G is in prime position to dominate it. As of Sunday morning, ESPN’s Joe Lundardi has nine Big 10 teams in the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Hoops (@ohiostatehoops)

Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Michigan State and Maryland are all in the field as of right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Hoops (@ohiostatehoops)

I don’t expect this to change at all before the selection show starts at 6:00 EST on CBS. Ohio State and Illinois are the only teams still playing in the B1G and both squads are absolute locks.

It also looks like every other team listed above is safe. Maryland and Michigan State are on the edge, but right now, I don’t think there’s any reason for their fans to be nervous.

It looks like both are safely in the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Basketball (@michiganstatebasketball)

Make sure to check back once the selection show gets underway. I’ll have all the bracket info as it rolls in!