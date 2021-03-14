Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Retires From The NFL

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has retired from the NFL.

The legendary passer and Super Bowl champion announced late Sunday afternoon on Instagram that he has decided to hang it up.

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football,” Brees wrote in part.

You can watch his kids make the announcement below.

We all thought it was coming, and it’s now a done deal. After two decades in the NFL, Drew Brees has decided to call it a day.

He’ll forever be remembered as one of the most talented guys to ever play in the league, and he revolutionized the idea of shorter men playing his position.

There’s no question at all that Brees is headed straight to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I’m sure his spot has already been reserved!

Props to Brees on having a hell of a career. It’s better to go out on your own terms in pro sports, and that’s exactly what the star player has chosen to do.