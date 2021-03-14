Nancy Pelosi Stops Short Of Calling On Cuomo To Resign: ‘The Governor Should Look Inside His Heart’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday stopped short of calling for embattled Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

Pelosi told “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos that she thought Cuomo should “look inside his heart” to determine whether or not he could still effectively govern the state after multiple accusations of sexual harassment and an ongoing investigation of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Greg Gutfeld: Cuomo’s Political Career Has ‘As Much Chance Of Survival As Those Elderly Patients’ In NY Nursing Homes)

WATCH:

Stephanopoulos noted that both Democratic New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand — along with numerous others on both sides of the political aisle — have called for Cuomo to resign, adding, “You’ve said there should be zero tolerance for sexual harassment. Does that mean that Governor Cuomo should resign?”

“I said there’s zero tolerance for sexual harassment, and we have taken measures in the House of Representatives — very strong measures in the House under the leadership of Congresswoman Jackie Speier of California,” Pelosi replied, adding that in Cuomo’s case, she had called for a through investigation and for the women accusing Cuomo to be treated with respect.

“In terms of — you’re talking about New Yorkers now. In terms of, generally speaking, people have to look inside themselves and say, and Governor Cuomo also, are they — how effective is their leadership in leading the state under the circumstances that are there,” Pelosi continued. “But I do think that the women deserve to hear the results of these investigations as does the governor.”

“Can he be an effective leader now?” Stephanopoulos pressed.

“No tolerance. No tolerance, and this is a subject very near and dear to my heart. This is — no tolerance for sexual harassment. I’ll let the world know that,” Pelosi repeated.

“But you’re not calling on him to resign right now?” Stephanopoulos pushed back again.

Pelosi said once again that investigations were the proper way to bring about whatever should happen next.

“I think we should see the results of the — but he may decide, and hopefully this result will be soon, and what I’m saying is the governor should look inside his heart, he loves New York, to see if he can govern effectively — and that could be one of the considerations he has,” Pelosi concluded.