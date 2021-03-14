North Korea Ignores Biden Administration’s Multiple Communication Requests

North Korean officials have reportedly ignored the Biden administration since mid-February after multiple outreach attempts, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters on Saturday.

North Korea and the U.S. remain at odds over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. During the Trump administration, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and former President Donald Trump had three meetings discussing denuclearizing the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), but talks later fell apart.

A senior Biden administration official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity that there have been “multiple attempts” to contact the DPRK, but no successful communication was established “through several channels starting in mid-February, including in New York … To date, we have not received any response from Pyongyang.”