REPORT: Virginia And Kansas Will Try To Play In The NCAA Tournament After Coronavirus Issues

Virginia and Kansas are reportedly ready to roll for the NCAA Tournament.

Both programs had to pull out of their respective conference tournaments because of coronavirus issues, but neither informed the NCAA prior to the Saturday night deadline they couldn’t play in March Madness, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Duke is also able to go for March Madness, but we all know they have no shot at getting an at-large bid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Basketball (@kuhoops)

It looks like both Virginia and Kansas caught a lucky break. When they dropped out of their conference tournaments, I think it’s safe to say fans were nervous.

It looked like college basketball was trending in a bad direction. Now, they’re both ready to roll!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Men’s Basketball (@uvamenshoops)

However, it’s important to note any squad can still get pulled from the tournament if they can’t put five players on the court.

It doesn’t seem like anyone is close to that point, but if we’ve learned one thing during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that things can change quickly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Men’s Basketball (@uvamenshoops)

Let’s hope there aren’t any more issues going forward and every team that makes the field of 68 is ready to roll.