Sarah Silverman Rips Progressives For ‘Righteousness Porn’, Says She Is Now Politically Homeless

Comedian Sarah Silverman attacked the “absolutist-ness” of Democrats and progressives and questioned whether or not she wants to be associated with a political party at all.

“It’s the absolutist-ness of the party that I am in that is such a turnoff to me,” Silverman said in a video the liberal comedian posted to Instagram last week. “It’s so fucking elitist, you know, for something called progressive, it allows for zero progress. It’s all or nothing, no steps toward, all or fucking nothing. Again, righteousness porn.”

WATCH:

“And I’ve been thinking about this a lot, just in general,” Silverman continued. “I just, I don’t know that I want to be associated with any party. I really, I think I don’t want to be associated with any party anymore.”

Partisanship, the comedian said, “comes with too much baggage,” so much so that “no ideas can be taken at face value.”

“And without ideas, what are we?” she asked. “Without a common truth, how can we talk about it?”

“You know, Republicans might hear an idea that they would totally agree with, but if it comes from [Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], then they hate it,” Silverman continued. “And of course, you know, to be honest, when I hear an idea that comes from a Republican, it’s suspect to me. We all put too much shit on this stuff. We no longer are able to be a nation of ideas.”

Silverman, a longtime Democrat and vocal critic of former President Donald Trump who actively campaigned for Democrats in the recent Georgia runoffs, also used the term “righteousness porn” in 2019 when she told “The Bill Simmons Podcast” she had been fired from a movie role because she appeared in blackface on an episode of “The Sarah Silverman Program” in 2007. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says Being A Liberal Is Why She Could Get Away With Making Offensive Jokes)

“I think it’s really scary and it’s a very odd thing that it’s invaded the left primarily and the right will mimic it,” she said. “It’s like if you’re not on board, if you say the wrong thing, if you had a tweet once … everyone is, like, throwing the first stone.”