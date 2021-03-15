‘Allen V. Farrow’ Team Extends Interview Offer To Woody Allen After He Slams The Docuseries As One-Sided

The team behind HBO’s “Allen V. Farrow” dismissed criticism after Woody Allen accused the TV show of being one-sided.

Investigator Amy Ziering claimed Allen’s “first-person” testimony is included in the series and that the disgraced Hollywood director was welcome to do an interview with the team in an article published Sunday by The Hollywood Reporter.

#AllenvFarrow director says to Woody Allen, “He’s welcome to do an interview [with us]. Standing offer. We’re sure that HBO would do a fifth episode” https://t.co/CkwTOEdEas — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 15, 2021

Allen claimed the HBO team behind the docuseries “had no interest in the truth” and only gave him a “matter of days” to respond to the allegations presented in the docuseries during an interview back in February. (RELATED: Dylan Farrow Felt ‘Guilt’ After Accusing Woody Allen Of Sexual Abuse)

“His perspective, his first-person testimony is included throughout the series,” Ziering claimed in the interview with THR. “We have his own voice reading, his own writing, his press conferences in his words, his court testimony. His side is represented. And he’s welcome to do an interview [with us]. Standing offer. We’re sure that HBO would do a fifth episode. We’re here.”

Investigative producer for the show Amy Herdy told the outlet that she did reach out to Allen twice, but never heard back.

“And I know that they got my request because I spoke to an assistant, who confirmed that they got my request,” Herdy told the outlet. “They never responded. And so I continued to do a deep dive.”

Director Kirby Dick said he has “like 50” questions he wants to ask Allen if the chance to interview the director ever came up.

“I have like 50,” he says. “He’s never really sat down with journalists and had an extensive conversation about all the facts in the case.”

The four-part docuseries explored the sexual allegations made by Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow.

Dylan previously detailed the sexual abuse during a televised interview with “CBS This Morning” in 2018.

“As a seven-year-old, I would say he touched my private parts, which I did say,” Dylan said at the time. “As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger.”