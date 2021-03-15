Beyonce Makes History As The Female Artist With The Most Grammys Wins Ever

Musician Beyonce made history Sunday night by becoming the female artist with the most Grammys wins ever.

Beyonce is also the most nominated artist ever with 79 Grammys nods, the New York Post reported. This year the “Crazy In Love” singer was nominated nine times. Beyonce currently has 28 Grammys trophies.

“I am so honored,” Beyonce said during her acceptance speech. “I am so excited. As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times and it’s been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful black kings and queens that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Wins Album Of The Year For ‘Folklore’ At The Grammys)

“This is so overwhelming,” she continued. “I’ve been working my whole life since 9 years old and I can’t believe this happened. This is such a magical night.”

“I know my daughter is watching,” Beyonce added.

Blue Ivy, 9, won her first Grammy for Best Music Video.

Beyonce continues to prove that she is the GOAT when it comes to music. I can’t wait to see her put out another album so she can finally win Album of the Year. It blows my mind that she’s never won that category, especially after releasing “Lemonade.”

Maybe next year.