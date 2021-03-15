Devout Catholic Joe Biden At Odds With Pope On Gay Marriage, White House Confirms

President Joe Biden is at odds with the Catholic church on gay marriage, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Monday.

The Vatican re-iterated Monday that the Catholic Church cannot bless gay unions since Catholic teaching holds that homosexual intercourse is “intrinsically disordered” and marriage is intended for the sake of creating new life. (RELATED: Here’s Why Media Calls Biden A ‘Devout Catholic’ According To Theologians, Commentators)

During a White House press briefing Monday afternoon, Psaki said that Biden “continues to believe and support same sex unions.”

“He has long had that position,” she said, adding that Biden did not have a response to the Vatican.

WATCH:

Psaki and many members of the media frequently describe Biden as a devout Catholic, though Biden has drawn criticism for supporting and advocating for policies which the Catholic Church explicitly opposes, such as abortion and gay marriage.

The White House press secretary referenced Biden’s “devout” Catholicism as she dodged addressing a question about his abortion policy shortly after he entered the White House in January.

“I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic and somebody who attends church regularly,” she said as she avoided addressing Biden’s action on the Mexico City Policy, which banned federal funding for abortions abroad. The Biden administration announced it would reverse the policy the next day.

“He started his day attending church with his family this morning,” Psaki continued. “But I don’t have anything more for you on that.” (RELATED: Media Treats Catholicism In Vastly Different Ways Depending On Politics)

An examination by the Daily Caller News Foundation found that major media outlets and reporters frequently celebrate Biden’s Catholicism as “devout” without noting the significance of his divergence from Catholic teaching. Yet outlets and reporters also criticized the Catholicism of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett for her adherence to certain Catholic principles.

Experts suggested to the DCNF in February that this framing of Biden’s faith may be an attempt to persuade the public that “Catholicism is indistinguishable” from liberal ideology.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.