Biden Taps Obama And Clinton Alum Gene Sperling To ‘Run Point’ On Stimulus Implementation

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that President Joe Biden had selected economic adviser Gene Sperling to “run point” on the implementation of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

Psaki told reporters after Biden had signed the American Rescue Plan into law that the White House would name someone to fill the stimulus czar role. (RELATED: President Joe Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan Into Law)

“Gene has spent more than a decade at the highest level of government, including as senior treasury official and as the only person to serve as [National Economic Council] director twice,” Psaki said of the former Obama and Clinton administration economic adviser. “There are a number of economic officials who will be playing roles on implementation. So he has especially an interesting and relevant background in helping pull all those levers.”

She added that Sperling will work with the “heads of White House policy councils and key leaders at federal agencies so we can get funds out the door quickly maximize its impact, accelerate the work that the administration is doing to crush COVID and rescue our economy.”

Later in the briefing, Psaki added that Sperling, who currently lives in California, will telework for the immediate future before relocating to Washington, D.C.

Politico reported Sunday night on Sperling’s selection and how he has clashed with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party on budgetary matters.