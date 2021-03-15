The Big 10 Gets 9 Teams In The NCAA Tournament, Is Tied For 2nd Most Ever

The Big 10 ended up sending a total of nine teams to the NCAA Tournament.

The bracket was unveiled for Sunday night, and the field is absolutely loaded with Big 10 talent. Sunday morning, we were projected to get nine, and that’s exactly what happened. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Michigan State and Maryland are all dancing. The nine B1G teams in the field is tied for the second most ever from a single conference.

9⃣ NCAA tourney teams are: ➡️ Most in B1G history

➡️ Second-most in D-1 history (Big East had 11 in ’11) pic.twitter.com/uWlyls1Q1f — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 15, 2021

I told everyone all year that the B1G was absolutely stacked and nobody wanted to listen. It was obvious to anyone with eyes that we had the best conference in America.

From the top to the bottom, nobody could match the B1G, and we now have teams all over the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

For as much as everyone loves ripping the Big 10, you just can’t argue with the numbers. They speak for themselves, and business is booming for the league right now.

The conference also has a very legit shot at having multiple Final Four teams with Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio State all being one and two seeds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illinois Basketball (@illinimbb)

You just love to see it! Props to all the B1G squads that shined their shoes and are dancing. I can’t wait to watch the conference as a whole dominate the field.