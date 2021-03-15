Buffalo Bills Safety Jordan Poyer Announces That He’s One Year Sober

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer hasn’t had a drink of alcohol in a year.

The Bills defensive back wrote on Instagram over the weekend that he quit drinking March 13, 2020, and has officially hit the one year mark.

Poyer wrote in part:

A year ago today (3/13/2020) I decided to quit drinking. Not because of anything special. Like lent or a New Years resolution. But because I was an alcoholic. I’m writing this knowing there are others out there like me that realize they too need help. My first step was realizing I had a drinking problem. Cause I did. I couldn’t drink just to hang. When I drank I had to drink to get F’d up…Can’t lie even writing this, Im embarrassed, it’s shameful, but If I can overcome the struggle of alcohol, so can you. I didn’t want you all to know this about me. I’m writing this because I know others out there struggle as well.

You can read his full comments in the Instagram post below.

Good for Poyer for giving up alcohol and being so upfront about the issues he’s faced. I can’t imagine how hard it must be to be public with addiction issues.

I’m sure that it’s not easy at all, especially knowing the judgement people will cast.

Poyer’s struggles with addiction are also a blunt reminder that athletes aren’t really that different from regular people. They go through the same issues a lot of people do.

The main difference is that they have to go through those issues in front of the whole country. They don’t get much privacy. When a star athlete’s life hits rock bottom, it plays out in the news. That kind of pressure can crush people.

Luckily for Poyer, his family helped him get sober and he’s stayed that way for a year. I’m sure it wasn’t easy, but he deserves major props for pulling it off.