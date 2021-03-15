Porn Site CamSoda Offers March Madness Players In Indiana A Free VIP Subscription

CamSoda is extending a hand to all the players in Indiana for March Madness.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will be played in the state of Indiana, and CamSoda wants everyone to have a good time.

According to a release from the adult entertainment company, all players in the 68-team field are being offered "a VIP subscription to enjoy from the comfort of their hotel room. Players will have access to the XXX platform and it's assortment of beautiful models 24/7 through the tournament."

It's unclear as of right now how many players plan on taking CamSoda up on the offer.

While I have nothing against the adult entertainment industry, I'm not sure now is a great time for them to be handing out offers.

I need these players at practice and playing games. That's what they're in Indiana to do. Save the porn for after the fact.

While they’re geared up and playing in Indy, basketball needs to be the only focus on their minds.

As I often say, you do have to hand it to the porn industry for their marketing schemes. The industry always has a way to stay in the news. I’m just not sure I want anyone taking up this specific offer!

Make sure to check out all the games starting Friday!