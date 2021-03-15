Trump Jr. Slams CBS For Pulling ‘The Talk’ After Backlash Involving Piers Morgan

Donald Trump Jr. criticized CBS for pulling live episodes of “The Talk” following Sharon Osbourne’s apology for defending Piers Morgan.

Morgan first came under fire after he claimed he “doesn’t believe a word” Meghan Markle said during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired March 7. The broadcaster left “Good Morning Britain” after being told he had to issue an apology to Markle, according to the Daily Mail.

“This is getting insane!” Trump Jr. wrote. “Now other shows are being pulled off the air because someone who actually knows someone else doesn’t believe they’re racist simply because someone else accused them of it with no basis simply because he didn’t believe someone else. Got it?!?”

“So ⁦@CBS has yanked The Talk off air while it investigates the ‘scandal’ of @MrsSOsbourne defending me when @sherylunderwood said I was ‘racist’ for disbelieving Meghan Markle,” Morgan wrote. “The REAL scandal is me being branded a racist for refusing to believe a liar.” (RELATED: Piers Morgan Demands An Apology After He Says Sharon Osbourne Was Bullied Into Apologizing)

CBS revealed it was briefly canceling live shows for “The Talk” as it investigates a viral segment where co-host Sharon Osbourne defended Piers Morgan’s recent comments about Meghan Markle.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” CBS previously said of the episode, according to Variety. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review.”

Osbourne apologized for her defense of Morgan in a tweet shared Friday.