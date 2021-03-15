Drew Brees Officially Announces That He’s Joining NBC

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is headed to NBC.

Sunday night, Brees announced his retirement from the NFL after 20 incredible seasons in the league, and he’s already made it clear what his next step is. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees)

During a Monday morning interview on the “Today Show,” Brees announced that he’s officially joining NBC to work with the network on football games.

The move had been expected for more than a year, and he’s now locked up.

“I’m going to be working for NBC.” –@drewbrees announces his next chapter after his legendary NFL career pic.twitter.com/LP3FgdRJBL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 15, 2021

Tony Romo’s success in the broadcast booth for CBS has changed everything moving forward. Romo’s absurd intelligence and prediction abilities have been a hit with fans.

Now, NBC will try to tap into that same magic with Drew Brees joining the squad. If he’s even a fraction as good as Romo, then fans are in for an outstanding time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

Brees is charismatic, intelligent, his reputation precedes him and he knows what it takes to win football games in the NFL.

Apply all those skills to the broadcast booth and I think you’re likely going to have a ton of success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

Best of luck to Brees on the next step of his career. I’m sure he’s going to do a great job.