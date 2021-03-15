Driver Kills Three After Plowing Into People On Sidewalk

A driver killed three people and injured six Monday morning near San Diego City College, according to a local Fox affiliate.

Authorities suspect the driver, a 71-year-old male, was impaired at the time of the incident, FOX 5 San Diego reported.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said the driver swerved under a bridge onto the sidewalk in a Volvo station wagon Monday morning. The driver hit nine people and three were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Fox 5 San Diego. Five of the injured individuals were taken to the hospital and two remain in critical condition.

BREAKING: Three people were killed when a car struck nine people near a San Diego community college, authorities say. Police say the driver has been taken into custody. https://t.co/0rWyEh2Q0v — The Associated Press (@AP) March 15, 2021

Several people were reportedly using the underpass to stay out of the rain. Tents and other items were located underneath the underpass, indicating a homeless encampment, but Nisleit said it was unclear whether or not any of the victims were homeless at the time.

The driver immediately stopped his vehicle and tried to come to the aid of those wounded in the incident. Police reportedly detained the driver after he identified himself to officers on suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired. (RELATED: Police Shootout Breaks Out In San Diego During Live TV Report)

Prior to the incident, police received a call that a driver in a vehicle matching the Volvo station wagon’s description was possibly operating a vehicle while intoxicated about a mile from the tunnel, according to FOX 5 San Diego.