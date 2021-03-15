Facebook Executive Says Facebook, Google ‘No Longer Companies, They’re Countries’ And Need To Be Broken Up, Video Shows

A Facebook executive said that the company is too big and powerful and needs to be broken up, according to a video posted Monday by Project Veritas.

“I work for a company that is doing a lot of damage in the world. It’s doing a lot of good but it’s doing a lot of damage,” Benny Thomas, Facebook’s Global Planning Lead, according to the video, can be heard saying. “I mean, no king in the history of the world has been the ruler of two billion people, but Mark Zuckerberg is.”

Thomas said both Facebook and Google “are no longer companies, they’re countries,” video shows.

A proposed bill in Nevada would allow tech companies to operate within their own confines, allowing the corporations to create their own government, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Companies could create their local governments, called “innovation zones” that would have the same authority as a county, according to the report. The “innovation zones” could impose taxes, build schools, create court systems and provide government services, according to the report.

“The government needs to step in and break up Google and Facebook,” Thomas continued. “It’s a better thing for the world.”

“The single biggest thing is this company [Facebook] needs to be broken up,” he says in the video. “Facebook and Google are too powerful and they need to be made less powerful.” (RELATED: Facebook To Slap Safety Label On All COVID-19 Vaccine Posts)

“Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Oculus, WhatsApp. They all need to be separate companies. It’s too much power when they’re all one together. It needs to be broken up the way the telecom companies were broken up and the oil companies were broken up.”

Thomas also said, according to the video, that Facebook’s CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg should be removed as CEO.

“[Zuckerberg] owns a controlling stake in the company. So, you can’t do it the usual way that you do it in the corporate world which is the board can just fire you, right?” Thomas said. He also says, according to the video, that the board can’t fire Zuckerberg and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin because they all own a large stake in the company.

Facebook is currently facing a pair of lawsuits filed by 48 attorney generals and the Federal Trade Commission, all aiming to break up the massive tech-company. The lawsuits claim Facebook has monopolized its power and has unfairly eliminated competition in the market. But Thomas said the cases will just drag on because Facebook has “all the money in the world,” the video shows.

“There’s always built-in bias because this is the myth that computer programmers told us which is ‘Oh, these are computers, computers don’t have a bias.’ But guess what? Human beings wrote that code. And that human being has bias.”

Thomas also appeared to say that people would be “in deep shit” if powerful companies like Facebook go unchecked and that “bad things” will happen.

Project Veritas released footage in February featuring Zuckerberg and other executives appearing to say they have “too much power.”

Project Veritas reportedly obtained the virtual conference call from a Facebook “insider.”

FACEBOOK INSIDER LEAKS: Zuck/FB Execs Admit FB has “too much power” HOURS OF VIDEO! FB wants to “work … with [Biden] on some of their top priorities” “Biden already issued a number of exec orders on areas that we as a company really care quite deeply about”#ExposeFacebook pic.twitter.com/KNd0BU7biP — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 1, 2021

Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg appears to say in the video that world leaders are right to believe that private companies have too much power after the company decided to ban Trump from his account after the Jan. 6 riot.

“We agree with that, we agree with that,” Clegg said, according to the video. “Mark could be very clear about that, that ideally, we wouldn’t be taking these decisions on our own. We would be taking these decisions in line with a conformity with democratically agreed rules and principles. And at the moment, those democratically elect, democratically agreed rules don’t exist. We still have to take positions in real time.”

The Daily Caller has reached Facebook for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.