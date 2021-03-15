‘I Will Fight It’: Gov. Newsom Criticizes Recall Election Effort, Promotes Counter-Campaign

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has launched a counter-campaign to the current recall effort against him.

“I won’t be distracted by this partisan, Republican recall — but I will fight it,” Newsom tweeted Monday.

The “Stop the Republican Recall” campaign said the recall movement against Newsom is “powered by a partisan, Republican coalition of national Republicans, anti-vaxxers, QAnon conspiracy theorists, anti-immigrant activists and Trump supporters.”

“Instead of fighting COVID-19, Republicans are pulling a page from the Trump playbook and attacking Californians. In fact, a Republican recall will cost the state $100 million – money that could be used to help vaccinate our communities,” the website said.

Several prominent Democratic leaders have supported Newsom amid the campaign, saying the recall effort is a “Republican power grab,” according to Politico.

The counter-campaign is backed by Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democratic California Sen. Alex Padilla, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter, Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna, and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams. (RELATED: ‘Newsom Has Failed California’: Police Officer Calls On City Council To Recall Gov. Gavin Newsom)

“Right-wing Republicans in CA are trying to recall Gavin Newsom for the crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID. Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already. We must all unite to oppose the recall in California,” Sanders said on the website.

Currently, there are over two million signed petitions to recall the California governor, according to the recallgavin2020 website.