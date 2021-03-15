The TV Ratings For The Grammys Absolutely Tank

The TV ratings are in for the 2021 Grammys, and the numbers are brutal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the popular music award show averaged 7.89 million viewers Sunday night on CBS. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

To put into perspective how bad the numbers from Sunday night were, the 2020 show averaged 16.54 million viewers.

That means the numbers from Sunday night were down by more than 50% from the previous year. No matter how you slice it, it was an absolutely brutal night for the Grammys.

It’s also the latest sign that people have seemingly given up on award shows, and it’s not hard to see why. They went from being fun to being about lecturing regular Americans.

Even when an award show doesn’t do that, everyone just assumes for good reason that’s the base template. As a result, people have stopped caring.

I honestly have no idea if award shows will ever return to their glory days, but I kind of doubt it. People care less and less with each and every passing year. Let us know in the comments if you watched!