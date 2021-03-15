Guam National Guard Members March To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Office After She Called The Territory Foreign Land

Democratic Guam Rep. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas and the members of the Guam National Guard paid a visit Monday to Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Capitol office after she claimed the U.S. territory was a foreign country.

The group reached Greene’s office, carrying a box of cookies, to only find out that she had stepped out, according to a video posted to Twitter by The Hill. The guard members and San Nicholas had a brief meeting with one of Greene’s aides.

Guam Rep. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas and members of the Guam National Guard visited the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she falsely called the U.S. territory a foreign land. pic.twitter.com/3M3L0BkJZ1 — The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2021

“Thank you guys so much for all that you do. We really appreciate it. Thank you guys for keeping us safe. The congresswoman should be back, hopefully, in the next thirty minutes, or so. I know that she’d love to meet you all,” the aide said. It is not clear if the group eventually got the chance to meet with Greene.

The move follows a claim Greene made in late February at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) regarding Guam’s territorial status.

“I’m a regular person. And I wanted to take my regular-person, normal, everyday American values, which is, we love our country. We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam, whatever, wherever,” the congresswoman said at the CPAC, according to Business Insider.