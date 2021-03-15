Jill Biden Rocks Purple Coat And Black High Heel Boots During New Jersey Trip

Jill Biden wowed when she stepped out in a gorgeous coat and black boots combo during her Monday trip to New Jersey.

The first lady looked striking in a bright purple long sleeve jacket and matching colored dress that went down to her knees during her tour of Samuel Smith Elementary School in Burlington. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed the great look with loose hair and black high heels boots. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

During the visit, FLOTUS surprised school kids who were not only in the class but also doing distance learning from home. She shared a clip on Instagram and captioned it, “With the American Rescue Plan, #HelpIsHere. We’re going to open schools — and we’re going to do it safely.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (@flotus)

The first lady also delivered remarks on a playground outside the school, telling students “help is here.”