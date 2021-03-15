McCarthy Rips Biden Over Border Crisis, Says He Needs To See ‘What He’s Created’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed President Joe Biden during his visit to the southern border, urging Biden to come to see what is going on for himself.

McCarthy spoke with Fox News after visiting facilities on the southern border and receiving briefings from border parol, saying it is worse than a crisis and said Biden “needs to come to this border, look what has happened, at what he’s created, and change it,” McCarthy told Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins.

WATCH:

“It’s worse than a crisis. I thought I would see a crisis, but this is really a human heartbreak,” McCarthy said. “We have our brand-new facility to care for these children and they built it beyond capacity, thinking they would never reach it. Today, they just set the anniversary that they broke capacity, more than 1,040 children, and it’s only growing every day. What that means is 120 of these border agents, that are doing an extraordinary job in unbelievable times, can’t be on the border protecting us.”

The Biden administration and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have refused to say there is a crisis at the border, despite a surge in illegal immigrants trying to enter the U.S. Border agents encountered over 9,000 unaccompanied minors in February, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) acting commissioner Troy Miller announced in early March. (RELATED: Border Democrats Are Starting To Speak Up About Biden’s Immigration Policies)