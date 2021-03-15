Legendary Boxer Marvin Hagler Dies At The Age Of 66

Boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler has died at the age of 66.

Hagler’s wife Kay announced Saturday that her husband had passed away, and wrote in part, “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No cause of death was listed by his wife.

I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away… Posted by Marvelous Marvin Hagler FAN CLUB on Saturday, March 13, 2021

Hagler, who was the middleweight champion for years, was involved in several major fights, but none were bigger than his fight against Thomas Hearns at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1985.

The entire fight lasted less than 10 minutes, and when it was over, Hearns was on the ground with blood all over the mat. It wasn’t as much a fight as it was an absolute slugfest between two of the greatest boxers to ever live. You couldn’t have scripted the sheer brutality of the opening round.

For those of you who have never seen the legendary fight before, which is known in the boxing community as “The War,” give it a watch below.

Hagler’s final fight came in 1987, and was a loss to Sugar Ray Leonard. It would be the last time the legendary fighter ever strapped on the gloves. He would end his career with a record of 62-3-2, and ended up in the Boxing Hall of Fame.

In the world of boxing, few could ever hope to pull off what Hagler did during his time in the ring. For years and years, he sat at the top of the world and gave fans one of the greatest fights in the history of the sport when he dominated Thomas Hearns.

Marvin Hagler was one of the best warriors in the sport. Condolences to his family. He will be missed. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 14, 2021

Rest easy, Marvelous Marvin Hagler.