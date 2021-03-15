Miracle On Ice Hero Mike Eruzione Says America Shouldn’t Boycott The Olympics In China, Should ‘Dominate’ Instead

Mike Eruzione wants America to go to the Olympics in China in 2022 and beat the snot out of the Chinese.

There has been some chatter about whether or not the USA and other countries should participate in the winter games in Beijing because of the dictatorships treatment of the Uyghurs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man who was the captain of the greatest USA hockey team ever shared his thoughts in a piece for USA Today titled, “Don’t boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics — dominate it.”

‘When my skates hit the ice, I knew America was behind us. Every single Olympian feels that pride, and it’s what makes the Olympics special,’ writes ‘Miracle on Ice’ Olympian Mike Eruzione about why boycott calls are wrong. https://t.co/lF6iFsYXOy via @MERUZIONE — Kristen DelGuzzi (@kristendel) March 15, 2021

Eruzione wrote the following in part for USA Today

So I offer both advice and an appeal to those considering a U.S. boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games: Don’t do it. If America boycotts, we will ruin the dreams of hundreds of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, and we will hand China and other countries victories we could win in competition.

I couldn’t agree more with Mike Eruzione. You know how you defeat the bad guys? You humiliate them in front of the whole world.

Eruzione might know this fact better than any athlete on the planet. In 1980, the Soviet Union had the greatest hockey team on the planet and had for years.

Despite the fact that everything was stacked against America, the Miracle on Ice squad pulled the greatest upset in the history of sports. With the eyes of the world upon us, America stunned and embarrassed the Soviet juggernaut.

America has the greatest athletes on the planet, and we routinely dominate the Olympics. If we don’t go to Beijing, then the Chinese will only get more power.

Much like we did with the communists in 1980, we have to dominate them every step of the way. Pull back the facade and expose the fact they’ll never beat us.

America has done it before, and we can absolutely do it again. To paraphrase the great Nick Saban, we will make their ass quit before it’s all said and done and we’ll do it with the whole world watching.