‘Speech For An Alternate Universe’ — McConnell Slams Biden’s First Primetime Address

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed President Joe Biden’s first primetime address to the Nation, saying he broke with Dr. Fauci and his own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

McConnell said Monday that Biden’s Thursday address was “like a speech for an alternate universe” and said his vision for what is ahead “missed the mark.”

“On Thursday, President Biden spoke in a heartfelt way about grief and loss. But his vision for the road ahead missed the mark. His proclamations broke with Dr. Fauci and his own CDC and ignored what Americans are already doing now. It was like a speech for an alternate universe,” McConnell said.

During Biden’s address, he commemorated the sacrifices made by the American people over the past year, mentioning the over 500,000 lives lost due to COVID-19. Biden then mentioned how he would like to get the vaccine out to more people and asked the American people to “come together” to defeat the virus. (RELATED: Media Outlets And Political Pundits Fawn Over Biden’s First Primetime Address: ‘There Is Life After Grief’)

Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus package into law on Thursday.