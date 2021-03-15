Watch The Trailer For The Netflix’s New Series ‘The Irregulars’

Netflix’s new series “The Irregulars” looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s PR site, is, “Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’ll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, this one might be worth checking out. Give it a watch below.

So, it looks like we have a unique take on the classic story of Sherlock Holmes and Watson. I’m here for it.

We also know that content featuring fantasy or sci-fi can be wildly successful if it’s treated in a serious and adult manner.

Three great examples of that fact are “Stranger Things,” “Westworld” and “Game of Thrones.” All three deal with fantasy/sci-fi, are created for an older audience and have been smashing hits.

Now, I’m not saying that’s what “The Irregulars” will live up to that high bar, but Netflix’s success with “Stranger Things” should give fans hope they can do it because they’ve done it before.

You can check out “The Irregulars” on Netflix starting March 26. I might have to be willing to give this one a shot! Let us know what you think in the comments below!