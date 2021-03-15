‘We Are Not Training’ For The Super Bowl: Tucker Carlson Guest Slams ‘PC Demands’ In US Military

Retired U.S. Army Col. Doug MagGregor said Monday that America’s military is so focused on political correctness that it’s no longer training for “the Super Bowl” like other countries.

WATCH:

“None of our potential opponents whether they are in the Middle East, northeast Asia, eastern Europe — doesn’t make any difference. None of them would even think of adopting any of these positions and policies under any circumstances. They are training for the Super Bowl,” Macgregor told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The retired colonel said that the U.S. military has instead been “fighting, or essentially playing against pickup teams. We are not training, organizing, fighting power to deal with the Super Bowl. They are.” (RELATED: KRUTA: Tucker Was Right About The Military, And The Intentional Perversion Of His Point Endangers Americans).”

Macgregor said this has created “a readiness to accommodate PC demands from policymakers who frankly have a cocktail level of familiarity with real war when otherwise senior officers would put up much more serious resistance … I think these policies are detrimental in most cases and probably divisive.”

He suggested the result of bringing these policies into a war would be “a real surprise under the circumstances. Many of the assumptions we’re making about what will work or won’t work — they will be destroyed.”

Macgregor said political correctness and reduced training standards “have had a profoundly negative impact on the American military, particularly on the combat forces that have had to go through these long occupations, long deployments, without clear missions and obtainable objections.”

He argued that these missions have involved “an enemy without air forces, without air defenses, without armies” that have led to “erroneous conclusions about the nature of combat.”

Carlson has attacked the Biden administration’s emphasis on adopting woke policies rather than training for war. The Pentagon reacted Thursday to Carlson’s comments with Pentagon spokesman John Kirby saying, “the diversity of our military is one of our greatest strengths.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Mocks Pentagon: ‘If The Woke Generals Treat Us Like They’ve Treated The Taliban, We’ll Be Fine’)

Carlson repeated his criticism on Thursday night and said a military exists and should train “to fight and win wars.”

After some military personnel attacked Carlson on social media Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz came to the Fox News host’s defense and said that men and women in uniform should not be engaging in partisan political activities.