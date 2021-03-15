Pennsylvania Governor To Lift Restrictions, Capacity Limits For Restaurants And Businesses

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Monday that several restrictions on restaurants and other businesses would be rolled back April 4, as coronavirus cases in the state decline and more people receive vaccinations.

“Effective April 4, restaurants may resume bar service; alcohol service will be allowed without the purchase of food; the curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted; and indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75 percent for those restaurants that are currently self-certified and those that undergo the self-certification process, which involves agreeing to strictly comply to all public health safety guidelines and orders,” a press release from the governor’s office stated.

COVID update: As cases decline and vaccination rates climb, I’m announcing the lifting of targeted restrictions on restaurants and other businesses effective 4/4. We’ll also be expanding gathering limits to 25% for indoor events and 50% for outdoor. ℹ️ https://t.co/S7aitZ6I49 pic.twitter.com/oEdvZIZmhM — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 15, 2021

The statement continues to note capacity limits for businesses such as “gyms and entertainment facilities (casinos, theatres, malls),” would also be changed to “75 percent occupancy.”

“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf explained. “The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel.” (RELATED: Governor Of Pennsylvania Says No To Reopening Restaurants At Full Capacity)

Wolf stressed the importance of continuing to practice social distancing and mask-wearing, as mask mandates will not be lifted under the amended guidelines, and receiving a vaccine. “Please, get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” the governor said.

Wolf announced on Nov. 23, 2020, that there would be restrictions put in place regarding the sale of alcohol for one evening beginning on the eve of Thanksgiving. Wolf announced on Dec. 10 that Pennsylvania would enter a three-week partial shutdown. The three-week shutdown prohibited restaurants from allowing indoor dining, limiting them to take-out and outdoor dining options.